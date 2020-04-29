BRP announces 90-day warranty extension for all products

BRP has decided to make the current period a little more bearable by announcing a 90-day extension to all of its manufacturer limited warranty, expiring between March 15 and June 30, 2020, across all its powersports product lines (Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and Lynx).

This initiative is part of the recent “Together, We Ride” project, which is a reminder that tough times require new responses. Since some BRP dealerships have temporarily closed or are partially open, BRP is ensuring that its customers can fully benefit from their warranty.

“In the current context, people already have a lot of other things on their mind. We didn’t want their warranties running out to be one of them, especially with reduced service department capacity. We wanted to make sure we make things as easy as we can by being the first OEM in North America to offer a 90-day warranty extension on all our powersports products,” said Delton Bohlman, Vice-President, Global Customer Services Parts & Accessories at BRP. “Together, We Ride is not just a catchphrase for us: we are all in this together and we need to do our part to help each other get through it.”

Customers who qualify do not need to take any action to be included in the warranty extension program; they will be automatically prolonged.

The 90-day extension applies to all limited warranties and B.E.S.T. extended service coverage which are set to expire between March 15 and June 30, 2020.