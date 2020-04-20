Vance and Hines preparing to get back to work at factories

Following is a copy of the message to Vance & Hines employees from company president Mike Kennedy.

Vance & Hines will return to production in both Santa Fe Springs, California, and Brownsburg, Indiana, gradually over the next several weeks. The company's activities to protect employees are aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and California OSHA Standards around the Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan.

April 17, 2020

From the beginning of the COVID-19 issue our Mission has been clear:

1. 100% Safety & Well-being of our Teammates

2. Protecting our business, so that we manage through with resiliency and where necessary reimage our business, so that we are best positioned to drive our commercial success

We've introduced measures to protect our employee’s health and aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and CA OSHA Standards around the Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response Plan. We started that process in March and have made continued improvements since then. None of our employees have been diagnosed with the virus and we are proud of that. We promise to continue to be diligent and have new standards for how we work and new standards for personal protection. In addition, we've evaluated our processes and are making changes that include eliminating non-essential tasks and instituting a number of administrative and engineering controls.

We are overjoyed to let you know that Vance & Hines (for both IN and CA) has been approved to enter the next stage of our recovery from COVID-19 and is preparing to start manufacturing again. Next week we'll begin the gradual resumption of production in Santa Fe Springs, CA and Brownsburg, IN, starting on Monday, April 20. We'll be ramping up manufacturing activity as quickly as we can.

While we navigate this crisis filled with unfamiliarity and uncertainty, we have a clear path forward filled with optimism and confidence. We ask for your patience as we design a “ramp plan” and we will share that plan with you in full detail next week. And we are confident, we'll return to production as a better company and a better place to work.

As a company which was born on the race track, it's great to be back in competition.

Be Safe. Be Strong.

Mike Kennedy

President

Vance & Hines