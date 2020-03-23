Yamaha halting production at U.S. plants

All of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.’s U.S.-based manufacturing subsidiaries have decided to pause production in response to the increase in COVID-19 infections nationwide.

“The wellbeing of employees is of utmost importance,” said Bob Starr, Corporate Communications Manager for Yamaha Motor Corp, U.S.A. “This step is being taken with the factories to protect the health and safety of all team members, their families and our local communities.”

Affected manufacturing plants include:

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America, Newnan, GA

Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., Vonore, TN

Skeeter Products, Inc., Kilgore, TX

G3 Boats, Lebanon, MO

Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, Inc., Indianapolis

Bennett Marine, Deerfield Beach, FL

Kracor Rotational Molders, Milwaukee

The pause in production at each of these facilities was determined according to individual plant schedules, with an orderly roll out beginning on Friday, March 20. The pause will be evaluated weekly and last for as long as deemed necessary.