Logan Powersports announces temporary closure of four stores

Owner Mike Ratz of Logan Powersports in Logan, West Virginia, informed Powersports Business Saturday morning that all dealership locations will be closed to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“Our hearts are with the people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. We have made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all of Logan Powersports locations as of 3/21/2020 at 3pm for one week. We hope to return on April 1, 2020. We will update if anything changes.

“This pandemic has affected everyone's lives, including those of our staff and customers. We are concerned for the health and well-being of everyone.

“We would like to thank our customers for shopping our stores and websites, and look forward to serving you again in the near future. We are honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future.”

A Powersports Business Power 50 Hall of Fame dealership, Logan Motorcycle Sales store is joined by Hatfield McCoy Powersports (Belfry, Kentucky), Mountain State Harley-Davidson (Delbarton, West Virginia) and Keefer’s of Logan, located two minutes up Jerry West Highway from the flagship store in Logan.

Along with the announcement from GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale, Arizona, of its temporary closure, the two Powersports Business Power 50 Hall of Fame dealerships have enacted temporary closures of their shops due to the COVID-19 pandemic.