Ex-Yamaha VP, MIC chair joins KYMCO USA as executive advisor

Dennis McNeal has been named the new Executive Advisor to KYMCO USA. McNeal brings more than 40 years of experience in the motorsports industry to his new role. His initial focus will be on strengthening the U.S. and Canadian markets by providing guidance to the management team.

Prior to joining KYMCO, McNeal was an advisor at Yamaha Motor Corp. USA, where he previously served as the Vice President of Motorcycle Operations. He also served as the Chairman of Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), ending in 2016. McNeal, a motorcycle enthusiast, started with Yamaha as a District Sales Manager right out of college where he continued to succeed within the company, being promoted to a Regional Sales Manager, National Sales Manager, General Manager and eventually the VP of Motorcycle Operations.

Dennis McNeal

With McNeal’s background and expertise in the powersports industry, he will assist KYMCO in identifying industry leaders who can establish the brand and dealer network in both the U.S. and Canada. The KYMCO brand of scooters, motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides are exclusively distributed in North America by KYMCO USA. KYMCO USA partners with over 500 dealers nationwide, building the KYMCO brand’s reputation and market share through superior value, exceptional dealer support and strategic industry partnerships with other quality brands.

The short-term goal of KYMCO USA is to increase its market position so that it is on par with their sister companies in Europe. KYMCO’s strength has been well established in the scooter business as they are currently the No. 1 scooter brand in Taiwan and No. 2 in sales in Spain and No. 3 in sales in Italy and Germany. McNeal is assured to reach the same level in the U.S. market where he will help KYMCO develop a solid foundation for plans to develop and introduce new product technologies and rider services.

Founded in 1963, KYMCO manufactured products are respected worldwide for their quality, value and durability. KYMCO is sold in over 100 countries and is now an OEM with over $1 billion in sales and a global powersports leader with 6 million vehicles produced.

KYMCO continues investing in cutting-edge technologies to win over consumers all over the world. KYMCO is taking the lead with the first-ever smart scooter featuring Noodoe, a smart dash system that connects riders to their vehicle via a smart phone app.

KYMCO has always remained in the spotlight at EICMA in Milan with the 2018 unveiling of the Ionex scooter as a pioneer of the green movement in personal transportation. The SuperNex electric motorcycle with a six-speed manual gearbox was selected as one of the best products at EICMA, showing the company’s ambition to capture the electric market. In 2019, the reveal of the RevoNex sent excitement through the industry being the first electric street bike that features a six-speed manual gearbox.

Most recently, KYMCO announced its major investment with Grab, a company based in Singapore with a similar business model as Uber. While close to 3 million Uber drivers globally utilize cars and other vehicles, over 3 million Grab drivers rely primarily on scooters to maneuver around the narrow streets in Southeast Asia.

KYMCO’s commitment in electric scooters and motorcycles impressed McNeal and it is one of the many reasons he has accepted the advisory role to take part in building the future of the global powersports industry with KYMCO.

Globally, KYMCO has been the “true” OEM, continuing to manufacture products for its industry partners such as Kawasaki, Artic Cat/Textron and BMW. KYMCO plans to continue expanding the OEM business with McNeal’s support through new clients and through mergers and acquisitions.

KYMCO continues expanding their presence in the U.S. by introducing innovative technologies and recruiting high caliber professionals like McNeal. KYMCO welcomes other interested professionals to join KYMCO and create a brighter future in the powersports industry.