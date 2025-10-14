Snowmobile events return to 2026 X Games in Aspen

After a five-year hiatus, snowmobile competition will be returning to the X Games 2026 Jan. 23-25 in Aspen, Colorado.

After a multi-year layoff, snowmobiles and snowmobilers will be returning to the X Games for 2026 with two different competitions. (Photo: X Games)

Competitive snowmobiling will feature two different disciplines, the X Games Snowmobile Speed and Style event and the Freestyle event. Speed and Style was last held in Aspen in 2018, with Brett Turcotte winning gold. The freestyle event was last held in 2021.

“I am so blessed to hear that X Games will be bringing back snowmobiles for 2026,” says Turcotte. “I have been waiting for this opportunity and am more motivated than ever for the chance at another gold medal moment.”

The winter version of X Games first included snowmobiles in 1998. Various events were added and subtracted over the years — including Hillcross, Freestyle, Best Trick, Speed and Style, Snowbikes, Long Jump and others.

X Games Aspen 2026 will be free and open to the public during the day. Tickets will be required to access the event in the evenings and will include a variety of ski, snowboard and snowmobile competitions, X Fest, and live music. Early bird prices for general admission tickets will be available in the coming weeks. Visit www.xgames.com for more information.