Barker’s Exhaust acquired by neighboring powersports dealer

Barker’s Exhaust Co., an aftermarket exhaust manufacturer based in Brown City, Michigan, was recently acquired by Chad Dingman and Alex Galecka, owners of the neighboring LaBaron’s Powersports.

The new owners say they will continue to manufacture Barker’s exhaust systems in the U.S., using vendors and suppliers that are Michigan and U.S.-based. (Photos: LaBaron’s Powersports Facebook page)

The new owners said they were in a unique position within the powersports industry when the opportunity came to purchase Barker’s Exhaust. LaBaron’s Powersports is on the same property as Barker’s, which includes a test track, and opens the door for on-site R&D and to collect data. This will allow Barker’s to grow into new verticals and segments and be able to do everything in-house, giving the company full control over production changes.

Dingman and Galecka say they will continue to manufacture Barker’s exhaust systems in the U.S., using vendors and suppliers that are Michigan and U.S.-based.

LaBaron’s opened its own motocross track in 2024, and now allows the ability to do on-site R&D for Barker exhausts.

Dingman says he’s very excited about all the new changes, the direction Barker’s is going, and the plans to grow it within the powersports industry, and what it means to have a rock-solid brand with Barker.

Barker’s exhausts are available online and direct from its website, or by calling (989) 269-6921. Dealer inquiries are also being accepted and are available.