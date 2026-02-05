DealersDistributors/AftermarketLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Barker’s Exhaust acquired by neighboring powersports dealer

The StaffFebruary 5, 2026

Barker’s Exhaust Co., an aftermarket exhaust manufacturer based in Brown City, Michigan, was recently acquired by Chad Dingman and Alex Galecka, owners of the neighboring LaBaron’s Powersports.

The new owners say they will continue to manufacture Barker’s exhaust systems in the U.S., using vendors and suppliers that are Michigan and U.S.-based. (Photos: LaBaron’s Powersports Facebook page)

The new owners said they were in a unique position within the powersports industry when the opportunity came to purchase Barker’s Exhaust. LaBaron’s Powersports is on the same property as Barker’s, which includes a test track, and opens the door for on-site R&D and to collect data. This will allow Barker’s to grow into new verticals and segments and be able to do everything in-house, giving the company full control over production changes.

Dingman and Galecka say they will continue to manufacture Barker’s exhaust systems in the U.S., using vendors and suppliers that are Michigan and U.S.-based.

LaBaron’s opened its own motocross track in 2024, and now allows the ability to do on-site R&D for Barker exhausts.

Dingman says he’s very excited about all the new changes, the direction Barker’s is going, and the plans to grow it within the powersports industry, and what it means to have a rock-solid brand with Barker.

Barker’s exhausts are available online and direct from its website, or by calling (989) 269-6921. Dealer inquiries are also being accepted and are available.

Tags
The StaffFebruary 5, 2026

Related Articles

All Balls Racing Group names Kari Grogg general manager

February 3, 2026
The Turn Around Project

The Dealer Lab: Redesigning the dealership model

February 3, 2026
Parts Unlimited hires new sales rep

Parts Unlimited adds new West region sales rep

January 29, 2026
Zach Materne

New Year’s resolutions: Winter planning before the spring selling season hits

January 28, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.