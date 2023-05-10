Husqvarna Motorcycles reveals 2024 FS 450 supermoto

Enhanced with a new look for 2024, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ FS 450 has set a high bar for supermoto bikes. The FS 450 is a highly capable short circuit racer with competition-focused components to ensure on-track performance. The machine features a new high-grip seat cover and white, gray, and yellow graphics for a distinctive appearance.

The FS 450 is built for racing and, according to the company, is the most powerful, best-handling, and most complete supermoto machine on the market today. (Photos: Husqvarna Motorcycles)

Powered by a 450 cc SOHC 4-stroke engine, the characteristics of the FS 450 can be fine-tuned by taking advantage of the handlebar-mounted map select switch. The activation of launch control, traction control, and the innovative quickshifter for precise upshifts can all be controlled, even under hard acceleration.

The hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame ensures a high level of rider feedback with a polyamide-reinforced aluminum subframe aiding handling. With its engine positioned inside the frame to enhance mass centralization and equipped with the latest WP suspension, the FS 450 delivers an exceptional on-track experience for riders of all abilities.

Assembled skillfully with quality, race-tested hardware including Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high-performance Brembo brakes, the FS 450 is built for racing and, according to the company, is the most powerful, best handling, and most complete supermoto machine on the market today.

2024 FS 450 Technical Highlights

• New gray and yellow graphics create a distinctive look

• New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration

• Ergonomic bodywork for unrestricted movement on the motorcycle

• Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed to improve anti-squat behavior

• SOHC engine provides class-leading performance and low weight

• Quickshifter ensures smooth and precise upshifting

• High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

• Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides rigidity and durability

• WP XACT 48mm front fork with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping

• WP XACT rear shock features a CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

• Multifunctional Map Select Switch, which also activates the quickshifter, traction, and launch control

• Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

• Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A selection of accessories is also available from Husqvarna dealerships, which allows all riders to customize their FS 450. Each component is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight, or add durability to this exceptional supermoto machine. For enhanced rider protection and unrestricted performance, a premium collection of supermoto-specific Functional Apparel combines innovative technical features for improved comfort, protection, and style.

The 2024 FS 450 is arriving now at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.