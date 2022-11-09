Husqvarna Motorcycles releases 2023 street lineup

Husqvarna Motorcycles has announced the availability of its 2023 street lineup. The range includes the single-cylinder Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401, the exceptionally versatile 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro, along with the parallel-twin, global-traveling Norden 901. For 2023, the 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro’s distinctive styling is enhanced with each model boasting new colors and graphics for the new year.

Husqvarna Motorcycles 2023 701 Supermoto

Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in urban and rural settings alike, while the Vitpilen 401 uses its lower bars and sporty tires to shine on twisty roads or as a playful commuter. Both capable and manageable machines feature the strong and tractable 373 cc, single-cylinder engine, streel trellis frames and low weight, high-performance WP APEX suspension to take the middle-weight capability the next level. ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping while the Easy Shift allows for gear changes without using a clutch to ensure class-leading control and unmatched confidence out on the road.

Husqvarna Motorcycles 2023 Svartpilen 401

The 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto are each uniquely characterized by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish DNA and are equipped with an intelligently designed LCD dashboard. The USB port ensures a constant charge to navigational devices for uninterrupted riding, while an RPM display and gear selection indicator are clearly visible at a glance. From the handlebars, riders can quickly personalize their machine by selecting from two ride modes and by activating or deactivating traction control. These options allow for a truly customized setup to be created on both the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto.

Husqvarna Motorcycles 2023 701 Enduro

On tarmac and beyond, the 701 Enduro is a highly proficient machine, finished with an understated, Swedish-inspired livery. With the ability to disengage the ABS function, riders can take full control of braking on loose terrain. For the 701 Supermoto, a commanding presence on the open road is achieved with its darker, distinctive black and gray color scheme, while a Brembo four-piston front brake caliper and 320 mm brake disc ensure superior stopping power.

Technical highlights: Striking new colors and graphics create a distinctive and progressive look Brembo brakes for exceptional braking performance Advanced Ride Mode functionality Optional Supermoto/Offroad ABS modes Advertisement ABS functionality can be fully disengaged on 701 Enduro for exceptional offroad performance LCD dashboard with integrated gear indicator and RPM display USB port for charging navigational devices Cornering ABS Lean-angle-sensitive traction control Easy shift Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame Aluminum swingarm Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank Ride-by-wire throttle Power assist slipper clutch

With Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Rally machines as a source of inspiration and with industry-leading electronic rider aids, the Norden 901 delivers the ideal blend of offroad capability and world-traveler rideability. Sprung with adjustable WP APEX suspension (220 mm) and powered by an 889 cc parallel twin engine with a 5-gal (19-L) fuel tank, this is a motorcycle to make even the longest riding days rewarding, on road or off.

For 2023, the Norden 901 features updated ride modes. Each of the selectable ride modes – Street, Rain, Offroad and Explorer Mode – instantly engage the best combination of rider aids including the ABS setting.

Husqvarna Motorcycles 2023 Norden 901

Providing additional performance options, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Technical Accessories range – a complete collection of thoughtfully designed, high-quality components to further improve performance and increase durability. In addition, the Functional Offroad Apparel collection allows riders to create a personalized look with items that assure the highest levels of protection and comfort.

The 2023 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro will be available this November at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, while the Norden 901 arrives in December 2022. The Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 models will be available from January 2023 onward.

Husqvarna Motorcycles 2023 Vitpilen 401