Harley-Davidson announces Street Glide Special model, limited edition paint

Harley-Davidson takes custom paint to a new level with the introduction of a limited run of 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special motorcycles featuring the handcrafted Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint. The motorcycle was revealed at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and availability will be limited to 500 worldwide – each serialized on the fuel tank.

“With the Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint offering for the Street Glide Special, at Harley-Davidson we continue to build on our reputation and lead by example, as the best in exclusive custom motorcycles and design,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson in the announcement.

The Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint will be offered in a single colorway – metallic deep blue with bright blue strokes over a pearlescent white base.

“The Arctic Blast paint is executed in strokes of high-contrast color intended to communicate the appearance of motion,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of styling and design in the announcement. “The design looks bold from a distance but offers interesting details that can only be seen up close, including a blue pearl effect over the white base, and a ghosted hexagon pattern on the fairing.”

The Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint is hand-applied by the artisans at Gunslinger Custom Paint in Golden, Colorado. The Gunslinger roster of nationally known painters, designers, artists and manufacturing team leaders has decades of experience as a supplier of custom-painted components for Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations motorcycles and Limited Edition paint sets.

The Street Glide Special model is a Harley-Davidson hot rod bagger that combines long-haul touring comfort and custom style with the authoritative performance of the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine. Key features include the iconic Harley-Davidson batwing fairing with split stream vent to reduce head buffeting, stretched locking saddle bags, a Daymaker LED headlamp, low-profile engine guard, and Prodigy custom wheels. The Boom Box GTS infotainment system with color touch screen, advanced navigation plus compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hand and voice commands (when paired with compatible headset), and two-speaker audio is standard equipment.

The Arctic Blast Limited Edition Street Glide Special MSRP is $38,899 (USD). A Chopped Tour-Pak luggage carrier with matching paint will also be offered through Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories ($1,699.95 USD).

