Polaris, Rhino-Rack announce exclusive storage solutions lineup for Ranger, General vehicles

Polaris has announced its collaboration with Rhino-Rack on a line of premium storage solutions and accessories designed specifically for Ranger and General vehicles. The industry-leader in the off-road world will be complemented by a trusted brand in outdoor adventure accessories, including durable and easy-to-use roof racks, bed racks and other accessories to help users get more done or stay organized for the next adventure. Designed with the latest in carrier technology and tested to rigorous off-road standards, the exclusive Rhino-Rack storage solutions maximize storage capacity for Ranger and General, with easy installation so riders are confidently prepared for whatever the day may bring.

“The all-new Rhino-Rack solutions elevate the versatility and capability Ranger and General are known for,” said Steve Eastman, president of PG&A for Polaris said in the announcement. “This collaboration highlights our drive for innovative product solutions that enhance our customers’ pursuit and enjoyment of the outdoor and adventure lifestyle.”

According to the announcement, the exclusive system of storage solutions offers a variety of interchangeable accessories to meet the individual needs of each off-road customer, be it for work, play and everything in between. The line includes:

- RANGER Rear Bed Rack / Roof Racks – The Rear Bed Rack/3-Seat Roof Rack attaches to the roof or bed of RANGER with Rhino-Rack mounts (sold separately), to carry cargo overhead, maximize capacity in the bed of the machine and free up space in the cab. Crew Roof Rack and mount are also available.

- GENERAL Lock & Ride Rear Bed Rack – Quickly attaches to the bed of your General so you can adapt your vehicle from workday to weekend, maximizing cargo capacity in the bed and freeing up space in the cab.

- Rhino-Rack Mounts and Accessories – Securely fasten all of the tools and gear needed on the trail for easy access. Accessories include a Spare Tire Holder, Multi-Purpose Tool Holder, Traction Board Mount, Gun Mounting Bracket, Cargo Corner Bracket, and High-Lifting Jack Mount.

“From design, development, and testing, this partnership has been two years in the making. Our purpose-built storage solutions and Polaris’ purpose-built off-road vehicles are an ideal match, and we are thrilled to see this valuable partnership come to fruition,” said Ernesto Fernandez, general manager of Rhino-Rack in the announcement. “This range of exclusive Polaris roof and rear bed racks, combined with our extensive range of genuine Rhino-Rack accessories, gives Polaris customers endless cargo carrying options for both recreation and utility applications.”

The integration with Ranger and General transforms your vehicle for work, play or anything in between. Just like Ranger and General, the Rhino-Rack storage and accessories are built to inspire confidence while exploring the trails, make-work more efficient and elevate the experience outdoors. The superior-quality, rust-resistant, welded, modular racks and accessories are trail- and work-tested to tackle any project or adventure, and bring a new level of convenience to the multi-tasking off-road enthusiast.

