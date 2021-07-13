Dealer expands to offer PWC, off-road lines

After a year of continued success a dealership in Illinois is expanding both its showroom and product lines in order to offer potential customers more options.

iMotorsports of Elmhurst plans to build an outdoor showroom to display PWC and off-road vehicles, and is hoping a city sales tax incentive will help make that happen, according to reporting from Patch. With an anticipated increase in sales, more than 100 vehicles will be on site at any given time. The improvements will amount to more than $500,000.

Powersports Business previously reported when Southern Honda Powersports owner Tim Kelly, now the Mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, successfully leveraged his community for Tax Increment Financing for its own dealership relocation.

Does your dealership have a working relationship with its local community government? If so, let us know about it!