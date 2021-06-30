Group sues to stop state park trails: report

A little more than a month after upstate New York snowmobiling enthusiasts were dealt a devastating blow when its Supreme Court ruled a trail system through its Adirondack State Park was unconstitutional, a group in Minnesota plans to contend a proposed trail through the Blue Mound State Park.

Friends of Blue Mountain State Park contend that a planned snowmobile trail could damage fragile habitat and create safety hazards, and the park’s volunteer group has asked a judge to suspend a part of the park’s new master plan that includes the trail.

Powersports Business has previously reported the benefits of increased access to dealership sales, and the dealerships that are willing to go above and beyond to facilitate that access for its customer base.

What are you seeing in your area for trail access trends? Let us know by reaching out to NLongworth@PowersportsBusiness.com