Dealer group acquires eighth location

The summertime dealership acquisition peak season continued this week with news from the buy-sell segment of the industry that a dealership group has added its eighth location.

Fort Smith Harley-Davidson is joining Hickingbotham Investments, Inc. this month, bringing the family of Harley-Davidson dealership locations to a total of eight in central and southeastern U.S.

After 16 years of ownership, Crouch Entity, Inc. sold Old Fort Harley-Davidson to Hickingbotham Investments, Inc. The dealership will now be rebranded as Fort Smith Harley-Davidson.

Hickingbotham Investments, Inc. continues to expand its footprint by adding another Arkansas location to accompany current locations in Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The Fort Smith community, their culture and passion for the Harley-Davidson brand and lifestyle made Fort Smith Harley-Davidson the perfect addition to Hickingbotham Investments, Inc.

“We are very excited to add this location to our group of dealerships,” said Todd Hickingbotham, dealer operator. “The city of Fort Smith and surrounding areas are home to a very strong base of motorcycle enthusiasts. We plan on helping current and future riders in this area fulfill their dreams of owning a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and living that experience.”

Hickingbotham sees opportunities to cultivate a premium customer experience at the dealership and in the motorcycle community in the Fort Smith area. With the goal of making Fort Smith Harley-Davidson a destination dealership for motorcycle enthusiasts everywhere, patrons of Fort Smith Harley-Davidson can look forward to an increased selection of motorcycles, parts and accessories, clothing and riding gear and an overall enhanced customer experience.

Fort Smith Harley-Davidson is now in the company of top performing dealerships in central and southeastern U.S., including the following authorized H-D locations:

Rock City Harley-Davidson in Little Rock, AR

Toad Suck Harley-Davidson in Conway, AR

Boswell’s Harley-Davidson in Nashville, TN

Boswell’s Ring of Fire Harley-Davidson in Madison, TN

Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson in Cookeville, TN

Harley-Davidson World in Oklahoma City, OK

Iron Nation Harley-Davidson in Edmond, OK

The dealership will continue to operate at its existing location at 6304 South 36th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72908 offering sales, service, and merchandise.