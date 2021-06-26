Dealership changes name, owners: report

As Harley-Davidson continues to make changes to its dealership network, both owners and name will be changing at one store.

The Harley-Davidson store in Victorville, California, has been renamed Death Valley Harley-Davidson following an ownership transfer. In the past, Powersports Business has reported on numerous dealership closings.

“We’re excited about bringing more merchandise to the store, including additional pre-owned inventory and 180 new motorcycles,” sales director Matt Ensor told the Victorville Daily Press. “The name change to include Death Valley was due to the national park being close to our area. It’s a beautiful place to ride and we believe the new name would ring a bell for those that love to travel the open road.”

The decision process behind naming a dealership can be complex, as Powersports Business detailed in a recent digital edition when we went behind the scenes with Simply Ride owner and founder Brian Cox.

