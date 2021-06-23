Harley-Davidson announces ‘From Evolution to Revolution’ global reveal

Harley-Davidson has announced a new mid-season motorcycle reveal, “From Evolution to Revolution.” The virtual launch event will be held July 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. CDT, and is open to anyone who registers.

“Following the successful launch of our first adventure touring motorcycle, the Pan America, we are excited to reveal another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the sport segment, showcasing unmatched Harley-Davidson technology, performance, and style,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO Harley-Davidson in the announcement.

The reveal event will preview details of the new motorcycle and include presentations by Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts, and riders. To take part in the “From Evolution to Revolution” virtual launch event, you can register at H-D.com/JulyReveal.