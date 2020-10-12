Timpanogos Harley-Davidson to offer DC fast-charging stations: report

As Harley-Davidson hopes its electric Livewire motorcycle continues to increase in popularity, one dealership in Utah will offer charging stations for its customers to help increase charging convenience.

Tritium has partnered with EV Structure to install 50kW RT50 DC fast chargers at Timpanogos Harley-Davidson of Lindon. The installation was funded by Utah’s Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Funding Assistance Program as well as incentives from Rocky Mountain Power.

"With charging beginning almost immediately, our customers and staff were able to utilize technology as a value added service for our dealership,” said Timpanogos Harley-Davidson site manager Drew Mumford in the release.

According to its site official site Tritium has “a 20-year history of award-winning innovation in e-mobility and renewable energy.”

It’s a trend we’ve seen in the past and wrote about last issue when Elk Grove Powersports of Elk Grove, California, added charging stations to its new location as a part of their focus on customer service during a recent expansion.

Do recent innovations and trends have you thinking about going electric? Drop a line and let us know what you’re seeing in your region.