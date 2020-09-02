Kawasaki rebrands 2021 off-road competition KX models

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has announced the company will be rebranding its cross-country competition KX motorcycle lineup to KX450X and KX250X.

According to a press released provided by the company, the ‘KX’ brand symbolizes the “championship winning DNA instilled by Kawasaki,” while the X-designation distinguishes these models as off-road competition motorcycles.

The KX450X and KX250X motorcycles are specifically designed to give riders the off-road edge with cross-country features including 21-inch front wheel, and 18-inch rear wheel, off-road ready suspension and brake components, side stand and a durable plastic skid plate.