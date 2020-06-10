Dealer: Honda’s computer network disruption a ‘big problem’

Honda dealers who are trying to capitalize on the wave of powersports sales success during the coronavirus pandemic encountered a roadblock over the weekend when, according to a report on TheDetroitBureau.com, Honda “experienced a disruption in its computer network that has caused a loss of connectivity, thus impacting our business operations. Our information technology team is working quickly to assess the situation.”

Honda powersports dealers reaching out to Powersports Business have lamented that the network disruption has meant no access to Honda Financial Services since Sunday, with operations not expected to be back online until Wednesday at the earliest.

“It’s a big problem for Honda dealers,” one dealer told Powersports Business.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com