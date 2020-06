“This post comes to you with sadness. Last night, some people broke into the store. They smashed windows. They stole bikes and other things.”

That’s how a Facebook post from Wagner Motorsports, an Indian, Ducati, KTM and BMW motorcycle dealership in Worcester, Massachusetts, described the shop’s situation today.

The dealership says in subsequent posts that no customer bikes were stolen or damaged, and that the robbery was “the work of thieves looking to steal valuables.”