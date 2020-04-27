While there’s no sign of its closure being related to the coronavirus, a dealership has announced that this week will be its last in operation.

Oil City Harley-Davidson in Casper, Wyoming, announced on Sunday, April 26, to its 5,000 Facebook followers that the dealership is closing permanently as of Thursday, April 30.

According to the Facebook post, “Oil City Harley-Davidson and the Harley-Davidson Motor Company have come to an agreement to close the Casper location permanently as of April 30, 2020.

“Oil City Harley-Davidson will employees on site to close out all remaining transactions until are completed.

“Please call the dealership between the hours of 10am – 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday to make arrangements for bike pickup, purchases, and also to obtain refunds on bike show tickets or sponsorship.

“We sincerely regret having to make this announcement and hope that you will do your best to understand. We appreciate your business over the past few years and will miss serving you.

“Thank you Casper for your support and understanding during this time.

“Sincerely, The Oil City Harley-Davidson Crew”

It's sibling stores — Snake Harley-Davidson in Twin Falls, Idaho, and Gold Rush Harley-Davidson in Elko, Nevada — remain open.

