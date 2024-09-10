The Harley-Davidson Museum has been awarded Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2024, a recognition that honors businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10 percent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Every year, Tripadvisor recognizes travelers’ favorite businesses around the world based on reviews and ratings collected over 12 months.

As one of Milwaukee’s top tourist destinations, the H-D Museum brings thousands of regional, national, and international visitors to the city. The museum will host Bike Nights every Friday during September. These nights will feature free live music, hot eats, cold drinks from MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, and miles of rolling sculptures.

With September comes final opportunities to take a brand-new Harley-Davidson #FreedomMachine out for a spin through the Menomonee Valley during free Demo Saturdays. Valley Week will take place Sept. 14 – 21. Menomonee Valley Partners are celebrating 25 years of amazing work for the community. MOTOR Bar & Restaurant will once again provide the backdrop for the Valley Business Bags Tournament on Sept. 16 and on Sept. 20, fans can test their knowledge about the area during Valley Trivia Night.

Events

Thursday Bike Night Concert Series, Thursdays, 5–9 p.m. through September

All bikes unite every Thursday night at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Riders and non-riders gather to listen to free live music from some of Milwaukee’s favorite bands, see rolling sculptures and enjoy outdoor foods and drinks. All wheels are welcome.

Powered by: Rockford Fosgate Motorcycle Audio, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, American Metal Whiskey, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, H-D Insurance, Wisconsin Lottery & Official Harley-Davidson Trucks.

Saturday Demo Rides, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. through September

Visit the Museum campus on Saturdays to experience the fun and freedom of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Riders with a motorcycle endorsement/license can choose from a dozen of the latest and greatest #FreedomMachines from Harley-Davidson, including Touring, Cruiser, Adventure Touring, and Sportster models. A pre-determined scenic route through the Menomonee Valley will give riders the chance to explore the H-D Museum’s surrounding neighborhoods. Sign-up is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Riders and passengers must be at least 18 years of age. All riders (and passengers) must wear a helmet, eye protection, shirt, long pants and closed-toe shoes with heel straps. If the weather is looking dubious, stay tuned to the H-D Museum’s social channels or call 877-436-8738 for updates.

Powered by: H-D Insurance, Rockford Fosgate Motorcycle Audio, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires.

Factory Tours

Guests are invited to “Walk the Line” and enjoy an all-new guided tour of the Powertrain Operations factory in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. This tour takes place on the actual factory floor. The sights and sounds of the manufacturing of H-D engines and transmissions is an experience like no other. The walking tour lasts about one hour. Safety googles and vests are provided. Fully enclosed walking shoes are required (1-inch heels max). Harley’s highly rated ‘Engines 101” Class is also back in session. Tours and classes are offered on Mondays and Thursdays (excluding major holidays). Advance reservations are required through the Harley-Davidson Museum Web Store.

Valley Week, Sept. 14–21

Valley Week showcases some of the company’s favorite ways to experience nature and the Valley’s fascinating history in the heart of Milwaukee. Those who work in the Valley are invited to grab a few buddies and enter their team into the Valley Business Bags Tournament taking place at the Harley-Davidson Museum on Sept. 16. And everyone is welcome to test their knowledge about the Menomonee Valley at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant on Sept. 20 for Valley Trivia Night.