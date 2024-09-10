Ed Morse acquires Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri
The Ed Morse Automotive Group recently announced it has acquired Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri, which will become Teddy Morse’s Renegade Harley-Davidson. Ed Morse Automotive purchased the dealership located at 3980 W. Sunshine Street in Springfield.
This will be the company’s tenth dealership in Missouri joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, Saint Robert, California, and Moberly. This will also be Ed Morse Automotive Group’s sixth Harley-Davidson dealership joining locations in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Grand Junction, Austin, Alamo City, and Beaumont. With this acquisition, the Ed Morse Automotive Group will grow to 57 dealership locations and over 2,800 employees nationwide.
“I have long had a passion for motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and am thrilled to welcome Renegade into our family. This dealership was an ideal fit thanks to its dedicated employees, who understand the importance of excellence in customer service. I’m proud to add them to our team. This dealership has a tremendous growth-ready infrastructure that we are excited about. Springfield is a dynamic city with wonderful people living there and visiting, so we are excited to be part of this community.”
-Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group