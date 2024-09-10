The Ed Morse Automotive Group recently announced it has acquired Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri, which will become Teddy Morse’s Renegade Harley-Davidson. Ed Morse Automotive purchased the dealership located at 3980 W. Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Teddy Morse (center) adds to his dealership group’s growing portfolio of Harley stores with the acquisition of Renegade Harley in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo: Renegade Harley-Davidson, Facebook)

This will be the company’s tenth dealership in Missouri joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, Saint Robert, California, and Moberly. This will also be Ed Morse Automotive Group’s sixth Harley-Davidson dealership joining locations in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Grand Junction, Austin, Alamo City, and Beaumont. With this acquisition, the Ed Morse Automotive Group will grow to 57 dealership locations and over 2,800 employees nationwide.