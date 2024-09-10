DealersHarley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Ed Morse acquires Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri

The StaffSeptember 10, 2024

The Ed Morse Automotive Group recently announced it has acquired Renegade Harley-Davidson in Springfield, Missouri, which will become Teddy Morse’s Renegade Harley-Davidson. Ed Morse Automotive purchased the dealership located at 3980 W. Sunshine Street in Springfield.

Teddy Morse (center) adds to his dealership group’s growing portfolio of Harley stores with the acquisition of Renegade Harley in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo: Renegade Harley-Davidson, Facebook)

This will be the company’s tenth dealership in Missouri joining locations in Rolla, Lebanon, Saint Robert, California, and Moberly. This will also be Ed Morse Automotive Group’s sixth Harley-Davidson dealership joining locations in Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Grand Junction, Austin, Alamo City, and Beaumont. With this acquisition, the Ed Morse Automotive Group will grow to 57 dealership locations and over 2,800 employees nationwide.

“I have long had a passion for motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson, and am thrilled to welcome Renegade into our family. This dealership was an ideal fit thanks to its dedicated employees, who understand the importance of excellence in customer service. I’m proud to add them to our team. This dealership has a tremendous growth-ready infrastructure that we are excited about. Springfield is a dynamic city with wonderful people living there and visiting, so we are excited to be part of this community.”

-Teddy Morse, chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group

Tags
The StaffSeptember 10, 2024

Related Articles

Kuryakyn booth at Bike Week

Kuryakyn and Twin Power to display at Daytona Bike Week, create hats on-site

February 28, 2024
Sportline Power Products dealership to merge with Progressive Motorsports

Progressive Motorsports and Sportline Power Products to merge New York dealerships

December 7, 2023
Fox Powersports

Fox Powersports acquires Peacock Limited

November 9, 2023
Ed Morse Automotive acquires dealerships in Grand Junction, Colorado

Ed Morse Automotive Group acquires Colorado dealerships

June 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button