Ducati unveils the DesertX Discovery

Ducati shares that its 2025 DesertX Discovery, with a new Thrilling Black and Ducati Red livery, features “full optional” equipment and components designed to increase the comfort and protection of the bike and rider.

The DesertX Discovery was created for rough terrain and is equipped with reinforced hand guards and engine guards with protection for the water pump, radiator grill, and reinforced sump guard to protect the bike on difficult routes. Heated grips and a larger touring windshield increase comfort at low temperatures, and a central stand makes the motorcycle more stable during stops and maintenance operations on the chain and rear wheel.

The 2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery features a new Thrilling Black and Ducati Red livery. Photo courtesy of Ducati

The DesertX has a nimble and precise chassis that ensures easy and intuitive riding. The Turn-by-Turn navigator, which can be used through the Ducati Link App, guides riders to their destination by showing the directions on the dashboard.

The DesertX is a versatile motorcycle, on mixed alpine routes and on dirt tracks, thanks to a chassis based on a steel trellis frame and long suspension travel. At the same time, the triple homologation for the tires allows riders to choose between solutions that favor road driving or off-road driving.

The DesertX is powered by the 937 cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic distribution engine with 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, optimized for specific use in the gearbox and electronic equipment. Three Riding modes are dedicated to on-road use while two are designed for off-road riding. A tank with a capacity of over 21 liters will allow riders to limit refueling stops.

The 2025 Ducati DesertX Discovery is expected to arrive to dealers in the Fall of 2024 and will retail for $19,995 USD. The Ducati DesertX in standard trim remains available in the Matt Star White Silk livery only.

The DesertX family also includes the Rally model dedicated to the sporty and daring off-roaders and those who love rally raids and competitions, developed and tested on fields of racing like the Erzbergrodeo.