Taiga partners with FreedomRoad Financial

Taiga Motors Corporation has partnered with FreedomRoad Financial. Starting this week, U.S. dealers will have access to innovative and flexible financing options for Taiga’s complete range of fully electric snowmobiles and PWC.

“Our vision has always been to make sustainable exploration more accessible than ever”, says Samuel Bruneau, CEO and co-founder of Taiga. “We are very excited to establish a strong partnership with FreedomRoad to provide instant financing that allows powersports enthusiasts the opportunity to experience all the fun and benefits of electric powersports vehicles. FreedomRoad has a reputation for exceptional client service, something that’s very important for all of us here at Taiga.”

The Taiga Orca is an all-electric PWC, powered by lithium ion batteries. Photo courtesy of Taiga

FreedomRoad is a subsidiary of Evergreen Bank Group and has full credit spectrum programs in the U.S. covering powersports dealerships nationally.

“FreedomRoad looks forward to supporting Taiga in its mission to electrify the powersports industry, creating innovative products for consumers to experience the benefits of EV technology on the trails and in the water,” says Jerry Miceli, vice president of Dealer Relations at FreedomRoad Financial. “FreedomRoad supports the adoption of EVs and is excited to support Taiga in the U.S. market.”