Mark Sheffield to speak at OMDA meeting Feb. 27

The Ohio Motorcycle Dealer Association (OMDA) has announced that Mark Sheffield, a 20 Group facilitator with the Spader Group and PSB contributor, has just been added to the 2024 OMDA Annual Meeting agenda. Sheffield will give dealers his thoughts on what to expect for 2024 and going forward.

Spader 20-group facilitator and PSB contributor Mark Sheffield has been added to OMDA’s annual meeting agenda. (Photo: OMDA)

In addition to Mark Sheffield, this year’s meeting will feature:

Melanie Webber from OMDA’s outside labor and employment law firm, Fisher Phillips, will discuss the impact of Ohio’s new recreational marijuana law on dealerships and highlight other recent workplace trends

Motorcycle Ohio will provide an update on motorcycle safety training

OMDA staff to speak about frequently asked questions that surface: Can you charge for freight and prep? Are powersports dealers subject to the upcoming FTC CARS Rule? How can you participate in the consumer dispute resolution program that OADA/OMDA runs in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office? Answers to these and other key topics will be provided.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2024 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Brick House Blue located at 6605 Longshore Street, Suite 249 in Dublin, Ohio. There is no cost to attend, lunch will be provided, and free parking is available in the garage across the street.

Dealers interested in attending may RSVP to DeAnna Zahniser at dzahniser@oada.com. OMDA asks that dealers note discussion topics they want to add or any specific discussion topics that they would like Sheffield to cover.