ISMA’s Ed Klim retires, Jaret Smith named new president

The International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA), has announced that Ed Klim (no relation to the apparel brand) will retire from his position as president in 2024. Jaret Smith will serve as president, effective January 15, 2024.

Ed Klim began his tenure with ISMA in 1995 and has made significant contributions to the snowmobile industry in the last 28 years. (Photo: Snow Goer)

“In my time serving on the ISMA Board of Directors, I’ve had the privilege to work with Ed as he led the organization and helped cultivate and grow the Snowmobile industry,” says Troy Halvorson, Arctic Cat, ISMA board member. “His passion for the industry and advancing the sport has had an immeasurable impact, and we are deeply grateful for his years of distinguished service.”

Klim began his tenure with ISMA in 1995 and has made significant contributions to the snowmobile industry in the last 28 years, including establishing a “Safe Riders” safety program and training and working with snowmobile enthusiasts to keep Yellowstone National Park open to snowmobiling. Klim will work closely with Smith during this transition period.

“Jaret brings with him a wealth of Snowmobile industry experience in fostering strong relationships with industry partners to promote the sport, and we are excited to have him continue those efforts as President of the organization,” says Halvorson.

Yamaha veteran Jaret Smith will take the lead at the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association.

Smith joins ISMA with more than 10 years of snowmobile industry experience, most recently with Yamaha, where he served as manager of the North American Snowmobile Division. Prior to that, he spent three years at a powersports dealership, driving growth and modernization. Smith has also served on the board at ISMA and previously contributed to the ISMA Statistics Committee, Technical Standards Committee (SSCC & SAE), and the ISMA Communications Committee. Smith brings with him a life-long passion for snowmobiling, logging more than 2,500 miles annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Source: Snow Goer