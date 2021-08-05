Yellowstone snowmobile permit lottery opens

Long considered a “bucket list” ride for many sledheads, Yellowstone National Park typically requires the services of a professional guide to tour it via sled. However, a select few each winter are granted the opportunity to ride through the park unaccompanied in small groups.

Beginning Aug. 1, 2021, those interested in the latter can apply to the 2021-2022 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances per day.

This year’s lottery will be open until Aug. 31, 2021, with successful applicants being notified in early September. Unclaimed or canceled permits will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Oct. 1, 2021.

Have any customers gearing up for the season that might be interested? Tell them they better get to applying as soon as they can!