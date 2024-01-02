MotoGear Warehouse of Tennessee acquired

Husband and wife team Derek and Laura Clardy have sold Motogear Warehouse to Scott Lawrence and his father Laney Lawrence, the principals of Triple Curl Capital LLC, after a highly successful 12 years of ownership. The couple established the dealership, located in Shelbyville, Tennessee, in 2011 and oversaw its expansion from a pre-owned motorcycle business to a prominent powersports, tractor and power equipment dealer. New units from top industry brands are sold from a 21,000-square-foot facility on six acres with additional covered storage.

Scott Lawrence, a resident of a neighboring city and seasoned entrepreneur, in partnership with his father Laney, were in search of a new business interest. Mike Pate, vice president of Powersports Listings M&A (PLMA), orchestrated the transactional process and presented Scott and Laney with the Motogear Warehouse buyout opportunity.

Pictured from left to right are Mike Pate, Laura Clardy, Derek Clardy, Tom Macatee, David Clay and Scott Lawrence. Photo courtesy of Powersports Listings M&A

Under the purview of Mike Pate, PLMA’s CIO David Clay and CEO Tom Macatee, the successful transaction and final reconciliations were managed thoroughly and the change of ownership was finalized on December 21, 2023.

Well-renowned brands such as CAN-AM, Kawasaki, Massey Ferguson and Scag Power Equipment will continue to be supported by the dealership, which will be rebranded as Southbound Powersports. Scott and Laney Lawrence’s track record of entrepreneurial acumen, coupled with the dedication and discipline of MotoGear Warehouse’s exceptional team, promises a continued positive trajectory for the dealership.

Derek and Laura Clardy take pride in passing the baton to capable hands to continue to support the riders and farmers of Shelbyville and neighboring areas. “We have such great customers and employees, so it was not an easy decision to sell the business that we built together for 12 years,” Derek and Laura Clardy say. “We appreciate Mike Pate and the PLMA team for smoothing out the process.”

“I could not have asked for better people than the Clardy’s to work with as a buyer,” Scott Lawrence says. “Be on the lookout for our new signs and new name Southbound Powersports.”