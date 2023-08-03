CycleCrunch rebrands as Revtero

CycleCrunch, a motorcycle marketplace platform, has announced an innovative rebranding to a new identity and will now be called Revtero. The modern name and revitalized logo opens a new chapter for the platform, according to the press release.

Revtero is extending exclusive promotional offers to the first 50 dealerships that subscribe to a paid dealership account before summer’s end. (Photo: Revtero)

Revtero’s marketing and operations lead, Mirela Setkic, shared her insights on the rebranding: “We’re the same people and company. We now have a new and better name.” Her comment resonates with the successful brand refresh that ChopperExchange, Revtero’s sister website, experienced in 2019, which included a modernized logo, rejuvenated design, and a broader scope to include all American motorcycle brands.

Marking the launch of Revtero, the platform is extending exclusive, invitation-only promotional offers to the first 50 dealerships that subscribe to a paid dealership account before summer’s end. The offer includes unlimited motorcycle listings, which are intended for select dealerships.

Dealerships housing five or fewer pre-owned motorcycles for sale are eligible for limited free accounts, a strategy aimed at driving sales and bolstering online visibility for smaller dealerships seeking to enhance their digital marketing presence.

Revtero’s dealership account subscriptions cater to a variety of needs and budgets. All paid subscriptions include inventory auto-sync to alleviate the workload on the dealership’s end, enabling them to focus exclusively on managing incoming leads.

Revtero says it accommodates listings from all sellers across the United States and Canada and caters to all makes and models of motorcycles. For more information, visit www.revtero.com.