Kayo USA introduces 2024 S200 youth side-by-side

Kayo USA recently unveiled its 2024 S200 youth side-by-side (SxS) that combines performance and advanced safety features at an affordable price point.

Kayo USA's 2024 youth SxS. (Photos: Kayo USA)

The 2024 S200 youth SxS is powered by a robust 200cc engine, combined with a lightweight construction and performance suspension system to ensure a smooth ride and nimble maneuverability across diverse terrains.

"At Kayo USA, we understand the importance of fostering a love for powersports at an early age while making it accessible for all," says Anthony Fay, parts and service director at Kayo USA. "The 2024 S200 combines our expertise in youth powersports products with an affordable price point, allowing young riders to embrace their passion for off-road adventures without compromise."

The S200 SxS combines performance capabilities with advanced safety features such as high-back seats and multi-point safety harnesses for youth riders.

Safety is paramount, according to the company, and the 2024 S200 is equipped with advanced safety features to provide peace of mind to riders and parents alike. The reinforced steel frame and durable roll cage is 1.25” in diameter and .095” thick, offering enhanced protection and strength. Adjustable safety harnesses and high-back adjustable reclining seats ensure a secure and comfortable fit for young riders of varying sizes.

Kayo USA says it is committed to entry-level and youth powersports products that enable riders to embark on exciting adventures while staying within budget. Limited S200 units are available at select locations in the West and central parts of the country. Kayo says more units will be heading to dealers over the next few weeks.