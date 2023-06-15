Heritage Harley-Davidson in Lisle, Illinois, will be closing its doors for good at the end of June. Working with the corporate headquarters and other local Harley dealers, the decision was made to close the dealership as a strategic move to optimize the Harley-Davidson market.

This wasn’t an easy decision, according to owner Michael Veracka; however, he is confident the remaining local Harley-Davidson dealers will be delivering a premium customer experience to the Harley-Davidson community for many years to come.

Heritage Harley-Davidson will be closing its front doors on June 20. The service department will continue to operate and complete all open service work orders through June 30, at which time Heritage Harley-Davidson will close its doors for good.

In an effort to make this transition as smooth as possible, the Windy City dealer group has agreed to honor all Heritage H-D gift cards, VIP services and assist in the completion of any outstanding service work and fulfillment of special orders.

Heritage H-D owner Michael Veracka gives thanks to their loyal customers, community members and amazing team for all the support throughout the years.