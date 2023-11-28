Former Harley brand Serial 1 acquired by LEV Manufacturing

LEV Manufacturing, Inc. (formerly known as Life Electric Vehicles, Inc.), a prominent e-bike manufacturer and Lane VC, a mobility-focused investment firm announced the acquisition of Serial 1 Cycle Company, LLC, formerly owned by Harley-Davidson. The strategic collaboration signifies a transformative moment for both companies, amplifying their commitment to revolutionize the e-bike industry and commitment to build the premier bikes in the USA.

“Switch” Serial 1 Mountain E-Bike. The former H-D brand has been acquired by LEV Manufacturing. (Photo: Serial 1)

The establishment of Serial 1 as an independent brand in 2020 combined Harley-Davidson’s world-class product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to an e-bike product. The acquisition by LEV Manufacturing, Inc., a Florida-based corporation with vast Light Electric Vehicle manufacturing experience in the U.S., positions Serial 1 for even greater success and long-term growth with its expertise in USA-Based E-Bike Production, Service and Support.

Serial 1’s partnering with LEV Manufacturing ensures its commitment to quality and Serial 1’s premium e-bike offerings will be upheld by a dedicated in-house production team in the U.S. The addition of new U.S.-based service and support teams will help lower bike prices throughout the Serial 1 dealer and sales network.

Serial 1’s executive team expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Bringing E-Bike production to the USA is an important next step for the Serial 1 Brand. We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce this acquisition with a perfect partner in LEV Manufacturing, which will help Serial 1 better serve our customers, dealers and master distribution partners worldwide. The added benefit of reducing production costs and subsequently lowering the MSRP is a significant win for our consumers and partnerships.” Reduced costs will undoubtedly allow Serial 1 to better position itself to a wider demographic as it falls in line with specific competitive price points globally.

LEV Manufacturing echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the positive impact on the market: “This is the perfect marriage of a great premium American brand with exceptional quality-driven American manufacturing. We are very excited to add more jobs to the USA and continue to create world-class products with the acquisition of Serial 1. The cost-cutting measures and the lowered MSRP will further enhance the accessibility of premium e-bikes for consumers.”