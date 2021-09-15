Jeff Frehner named chief operating officer of Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes has hired Jeff Frehner as its new chief operating officer. Frehner, a former executive at Saris Cycling Group and Dorel Sports, joins co-founders Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel in the company’s mission “to deliver high-quality, affordable electric bikes to an expanding community of riders,” the company stated in a press release.

Jeff Frehner, COO

Frehner is a long-time industry executive, most recently serving as president of Saris Cycling Group. He previously served as president and executive of Dorel Sports-owned Pacific Cycle and Cannondale Sports Group (now Cycling Sports Group). He was general counsel and director of human resources for Quality Bicycle Products from 1996 to 2001.

"We're fortunate to have Jeff join our team at a critical moment in our company's lifecycle, nearing 100,000 bicycles in circulation in less than two years," said Levi Conlow, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner at Lectric eBikes. "Jeff's deep industry connections and experience in building successful teams will help Lectric continue to deliver the most accessible electric bikes on the market. He shares our vision, which is to get as many people riding bikes as possible. Beyond his executional strengths, his veteran leadership and knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to a young and growing business."

Lectric has increased production by more than 500 percent since July 2020 and has increased the company’s headcount by 40 team members since Q1 2021, the company reported.

"An exceptional culture and vibe already exist at Lectric eBikes; it's infectious," said Frehner. "The goal is to help owners Levi Conlow and Robby Deziel set up Lectric eBikes for sustained success. We expect the company to continue to experience explosive growth given consumer demand for bikes in general, coupled with the brand proposition and unparalleled community engagement Lectric eBikes has developed in the electric bike vertical. Recent global conditions, including the pandemic, have jumpstarted direct-to-consumer shopping behaviors in the outdoor recreation category. Making sure the right foundation and a talented team are in place to meet a growing customer base is crucial."