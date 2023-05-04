AMSOIL introduces ATV/UTV oil change kits for Can-Am and Polaris applications

AMSOIL has introduced four new ATV/UTV Oil Change Kits for Can-Am and Polaris ATVs and UTVs. Each kit combines everything needed to perform an AMSOIL oil change on the most popular ATV/UTV models, providing the ideal combination of protection, performance and convenience in one box.

Each kit combines everything needed to perform an AMSOIL oil change on the most popular ATV/UTV models. (Photo: AMSOIL)

Each kit for Can-Am applications features AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil, while the new kits for Polaris applications feature AMSOIL 5W-50 Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil. Both are formulated to deliver exceptional all-weather protection. Formulated with premium synthetic base oils, they remain fluid and flow quickly in cold weather for excellent startup protection. In hot conditions, AMSOIL Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil provides reserve protection against extreme heat to help prevent sludge and varnish. The result is outstanding performance while completing demanding chores or tackling tough terrain.

“We have dialed in the formulation for AMSOIL ATV/UTV Motor Oil to deliver bulletproof protection for these machines,” said AMSOIL Sr. Market Manager – Powersports Len Groom. “Between adding heavy accessories, racing through trails or hauling heavy loads, people push these machines to their limits. We’re excited to provide the products they need to protect their expensive equipment in a convenient kit.”

The ATV/UTV Oil Change Kits for Can-Am applications are available with the following contents for the listed applications:

Product Code CK4:

• 4 quarts of AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil

• Oil filter

• O-ring & washers

Applications

• Maverick X3

Product Code CK5:

• 2.5 quarts of AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil

• Oil filter

• O-ring & washers

Applications

• Outlander* 500-1000 • Renegade* 500-1000 • Commander* 800-1000 • Defender* HD8 & HD10 • Maverick 800-1000

• Traxter HD8 & HD10

Product Code CK6:

• 3.5 quarts of AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil

• Oil filter

• O-ring & washers

Applications

• Defender HD5 • Outlander 400-450

• Traxter HD5

Oil Change Kits for Polaris applications are available with the following contents for the listed applications:

Product Code PK4:

• 3 quarts of AMSOIL 5W-50 Synthetic ATV/UTV Motor Oil

• WIX Oil filter

Applications

• Polaris RZR Turbo 1000

