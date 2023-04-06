Mark your calendars! PSB Accelerate Conference is around the corner

As the snow season comes to an end, Powersports Business is switching gears! While we get ready for the 2023 Accelerate Conference, all you need to do is mark your calendar.

The conference will be held Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

Our conference brings together dealers and industry leaders to focus on key issues, business growth and future planning with workshops, seminars, case studies and keynotes.

Powersports Business' Mark Rosacker invites dealers to join PSB in Dallas for the 2023 Accelerate Conference.

We spoke with dealership owner Brandon Dooley of B's Moto Lab yesterday, who attended Accelerate for the first time last year. "I learned so much by going to that conference," he shared. "It opened my eyes."

While discussing current hiring challenges for an upcoming story in the magazine, he continued, "Connecting to the Powersports Business Conference last November, I was the new kid on the block. I took the knowledge from that conference and I realized there's a lot of things to do before hiring more people."

How to retain long-term employees was one of many topics covered last year. Others included how to improve the service, sales and F&I departments, boost aftermarket sales, streamline lead follow ups and more.

Nomination forms for 40 Under 40, Women With Spark and Best In Class will be available on the PSB website next week. Stay tuned for more information about the 2023 conference and join us to gain valuable industry insight!