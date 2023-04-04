Triumph releases limited edition Bonneville T120

Triumph has launched the new Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Edition to celebrate 10 years of its partnership with the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) unites hundreds of thousands of classic and vintage style motorcycle fans all over the world to raise funds and awareness for men’s health.

Growing year on year, today the DGR spans the world with more than 90,000 riders taking to the streets in more than 800 cities, with more than $37 million raised for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health to date.

Triumph became the official motorcycle partner of the DGR in 2014, bringing a commitment to increase awareness, grow participation, and ultimately increase fundraising in support of this worthy cause. One of Triumph’s most significant contributions has been providing motorcycles from Triumph’s Modern Classic range as rewards for the top fundraisers.

In previous years this has included unique motorcycles, such as a one-of-a-kind Triumph Thruxton RS DGR Edition and a custom '1959 Legends' Triumph Bonneville T120 and matching Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar, awarded to the 2022 ride’s highest fundraiser as part of a collaboration between Triumph and Gibson.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of this partnership and represents a huge milestone for Triumph and the DGR. The new Limited Edition motorcycle is designed with a stylish DGR metallic black and white paint scheme, featuring official DGR branding with a custom logo on the tank and side panels, gold detailing and a distinctive brown seat. Each one comes with a numbered certificate, signed by DGR founder Mark Hawwa and Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, with edition 001 being presented to the highest fundraised for the 2023 ride.

"If anyone had said 10 years ago that we’d be celebrating a decade of partnership with Triumph Motorcycles, I would have laughed,” says Mark Hawwa, founder of the DGR. “That first year of signing with Triumph has always been a highlight for me. It felt exciting, and that excitement still carries on every year. Triumph has become like a family to me and to The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. They are passionate about getting classic styled bikes out for a ride and using the machines we love to make a positive impact for our cause. That excitement and passion has now been brought together in a product that speaks to our journey together. We are beyond proud to release the Bonneville T120 Black Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Limited Edition motorcycle, to celebrate what we have achieved together, and to continue doing more of what we love."

"We are delighted to be celebrating the 10th year anniversary of our unique relationship with the DGR, which is an incredibly important partnership for Triumph and the thousands of Triumph DGR fans across the world,” says Paul Stroud, chief commercial officer of Triumph. “From the beginning it was clear that the DGR and Triumph was a perfect fit, with a shared passion for motorcycles, style and riding for the people you love, something that is much more than sponsorship. Everyone involved over the last decade of the DGR, from the Triumph and DGR teams, to our dealers, the army of DGR organizers and ride hosts, and the legions of riders who passionately support this wonderful event and cause should be justifiably proud of the impact their efforts have had. With the launch of the new DGR edition of our Bonneville T120 Black our ambition is to mark this wonderful occasion with something truly special, that for me epitomizes the spirit of the DGR and delivers a new way to delight riders and celebrate this incredible cause.”

There are 250 2024 Bonneville T120 Black DGR Limited Editions available worldwide.

Mark Hawwa is the founder of the DGR shared his excitement for the future of the DGR and its partnership with Triumph.

Engine and performance

The engine of the T120 Black is Triumph’s signature 1200cc, high-torque British twin, which has been developed for an even better riding experience. The engine mass of the latest-generation T120 has been reduced significantly using a lighter crankshaft.

Optimized clutch and balancer shafts have also reduced inertia, which provides the new generation with a notably more immediate and responsive throttle. The T120 has been specifically tuned to deliver high torque, from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, giving exhilarating performance throughout. The 1200 twin engine delivers 77 pound-foot of peak torque at a very low 3,500 rpm and its power peaks 79 horsepower at 6,550 rpm. With its sensitively designed liquid cooling system, the engine exceeds EURO 5 requirements, giving lower emissions than the previous generation and excellent fuel economy.

The T120 Black comes with a very high service interval of 10,000 miles helping to keep the ongoing cost of ownership low.

Handling

The trademark confidence-inspiring ride of the T120 has been enhanced with a seven pound weight saving over the previous generation. The aluminum wheel rims give a major reduction in unsprung weight and inertia, making the T120 more agile and maneuverable when riding.

The braking system has high specification Brembo front brakes, with a twin disc set-up and two piston sliding calipers giving excellent stopping power and improved feel. Safety and control have also been maximized thanks to Triumph’s latest generation ABS and switchable traction control.

Rider Technology

The Bonneville T120 Black comes high specification technology, with cruise control fitted as standard along with enhanced riding modes.

The cruise control is set via a dedicated button on the handlebar, making it user friendly for the rider as well as the selection of the riding modes. The rider can select between the Rain and Road riding modes, which will adapt the behavior of the bike to the riding conditions.

Other high spec rider focused technology includes a torque-assist clutch, which reduces rider fatigue in heavy traffic or on longer journeys, an engine immobilizer incorporated into the key, a handy under-seat USB charging socket and internal wiring ready to plug in the accessory fit heated grips.