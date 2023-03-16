Landmaster unveils electric AMP UTV lineup

Landmaster has revealed the new AMP series of Lithium-ion powered UTVs. The Amp delivers more torque, higher towing and hauling capacities, an ultra-quiet motor, and the plush and capable L.R.O.S.S ride experience. The side-by-side series includes nine different models to offer the best performance, whether for farming, hunting, property maintenance, trail riding or general work purposes. Production of the USA made UTVs begin this month.

Key Features

Quiet, quick, easy to drive

2WD and 4WD Options

High Torque Motor - Designed For 4x4 Applications & Hill Climbing

Automatic 4WD Engagement (select models)

Rear Locking Differential (all models)

Integrated Led Bumper Light

Full Charge Time: 6-8 Hrs. (0-100%)

Max Speed: Up To 30 mph

Bed Capacity: Up To 600 Lbs. / 1,000 Lbs. On Pro

Tow Capacity: Up To 1,500 Lbs.

Vehicle Options

Standard & Untamed editions are available in all models except for the Pro.

2 Passenger 4x2

2 Passenger 4x4

4 Passenger 4x2

4 Passenger 4x4

2 Passenger Pro

Check out the video below: