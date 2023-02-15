Protective Asset Protection offers lifetime battery protection program

Protective Asset Protection, a provider of F&I programs and services, has announced the availability of its new Powersports Lifetime Battery Protection program. This program is available in all states with the exception of Florida and Washington.

Protective’s Powersports Lifetime Battery Protection program ensures replacement coverage for new and used batteries for on-road motorcycles, off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, snowmobiles, personal watercraft and mopeds. It also covers diagnostic and labor costs, and battery replacement services can be performed at any licensed repair facility.

Vehicles with one battery only are eligible for coverage, and product training for participating powersports dealers is available on Protective’s online training platform.

“It's important for powersports dealers to have the right service repair and parts replacement programs to keep customer satisfaction levels high,” said Bill Koster, vice president, specialty sales and training for Protective Asset Protection. “Powersports customers and enthusiasts want the very best for their units, and dealers who provide the right level of service ensure long-term customer relationships in what is still considered a challenging, unpredictable market and economy.”

According to industry observers, the weight of rising inflation and changing consumer confidence could have an impact on the powersports market in 2023. Overall, the market remains stable with relatively unchanged seasonality trends, as dealers remain focused on identifying the right programs that add value to their businesses.