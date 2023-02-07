Beta Motorcycles reveals MiniTrial Electric Bike models

Beta Motorcycles has unveiled its 16-inch and 20-inch Minitrial Electric Bike models. The 16-inch model is designed for youth riders between 5 and 9 years of age and the 20-inch model is for riders that are between 8 and 12 years of age. The MiniTrial Electric Bikes provide a great introduction to riding trials for young riders in a nonintimidating way.

These models offer seamless power that will build confidence in future trial champions. The bikes are eight pounds lighter than other brands due to their aluminum frames. Fully hydraulic brakes with an adjustable air shock in the back are featured and Maxxis tires provide grip and control, producing a stable platform for kids to learn the sport of trials.

Beta Motorcycles MiniTrial 20-inch electric bike.

The Minitrial E has a three-position power switch (Slow, Medium, Fast) and will run for roughly a full two hours on the slow/trial position.

Features:

Rugged chassis and swingarm- The weight of a youth trial bike is important. Both the frame and the swingarm are constructed of aluminum with a hardness heat treatment, achieving a robust bike that does not exceed 53 pounds. Weight distribution has been designed with an optimized center of gravity for a comfortable ride while providing maximum traction.

Programmable digital switchboard- The Minitrial-E has a programmable digital control with three power curves with an initial soft engagement to eliminate the abrupt “on / off” characteristic of electric motors. The first setting is Slow for beginner riders and Medium setting is for riders who have learned the basic skills of riding the Minitrial. The highest setting, Fast, is for more advanced trial riders.

Adjustable Suspension- The front fork has 25-millimeter tubes. The rear suspension has an adjustable compression spring in an oil bath with an air shock.

Shimano Hydraulic Brakes- These quality brakes provide reliability for younger riders.

Guards- The front brake and the drive chain are enclosed to ensure safety.

Chain Guide- Essential for off-road, this unique chain guide ensures a proper guide for the chain to reduce failures.

Beta Motorcycles MiniTrial 16-inch electric bike.

MSRP of the MiniTrial 16” is $2,299 and the Minitrial 20” is $2,499. There is also a destination fee of $189. These models will be available in March.