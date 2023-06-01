Beta Motorcycles unveils 2024 RR off-road models

Beta has released the new 2024 RR model lineup, revised with new features and upgrades to certain engine sizes while carrying similar characteristics from last season’s models.

Beta worked in close collaboration with Enduro champions Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe to develop small improvements on both the powertrain and the frame/suspension for the 2024 RR 2-stroke and 4-stroke models. The guiding philosophy of the engineers at Beta has been to increase the performance of the brand's bikes and to make its performance more accessible. So rather than major changes, this model year has gained a series of upgrades intended to consolidate the qualities of each individual model. The lineup also includes new graphics, which lend a zero-compromises racing look to the entire range.

Beta worked in close collaboration with Enduro champions Brad Freeman and Steve Holcombe to develop small improvements on both the powertrain and the frame/suspension for the 2024 RR 2-stroke and 4-stroke models. Photos courtesy of Beta

The 2024 RR off-road lineup is made up of eight different models to cater to a diverse spectrum of riders. The standard line of RR models are designed for the casual rider looking for performance without the harshness of a race bike feel.

The 125 Enduro model keeps with the heritage of minimal weight and torquey performance, while still offering a complete lighting package. The only 2-stroke model in the group to retain premix and a kick starter, this model is for young riders entering the sport of off-road riding or the more experienced rider looking to relive their youth.

The 200 RR is based on the 125 RR chassis and engine platform. The lightweight model provides much-added torque with the convenience of oil injection and electric start. Like the 125, the 200 also has a complete lighting package and a plastic skid plate standard.

The lightweight 200 RR, based on the 125 RR chassis and engine platform, provides much-added torque with the convenience of oil injection and electric start.

The returning 250 and 300 RR models share many components, however they both have different personalities. The 300 RR is an all-around flagship enduro model that provides the rider with an amazing amount of torque and a lightweight feel that provides the ultimate traction and ease of riding. The 250 likes to be revved out a little more while still providing a smooth power delivery. Both models feature oil injection, an adjustable power valve, a complete lighting package and electric start.

The 4-stroke lineup features four different-sized engines, all based on the same platform, yet with different bores and strokes which provide a different riding experience. From the flickable, free-revving 350 all the way up to the torque of the 480, riders of all abilities will find the rideability of the Beta 4-stroke RR models refreshing.

The 390 RR has a special balance of the engine and chassis, providing a smooth power delivery. The 430 RR, designed to rip through trails, revs higher and has a "MX" feel. Delivering more than 50 hp, the 430 is an all-around bike that can be play ridden, raced, hill climbed or just about any other form of off-road riding.

2024 Beta 350 RR 4-stroke

2024 RR lineup updates

New Radiators- The 250, 300 and all 4-stroke models receive an updated radiator design that is more durable and lighter. The new shape at the top allows for more fork clearance which provides a greater turning radius.

The 250, 300 and all 4-stroke models receive an updated radiator design that is more durable and lighter. The new shape at the top allows for more fork clearance which provides a greater turning radius. 300 RR engine- the 300 engine receives an updated crank bearing design similar to the 2023 250 RR model to improve durability.

the 300 engine receives an updated crank bearing design similar to the 2023 250 RR model to improve durability. Front fork- New, lighter fork internals reduce friction to improve the overall feedback to the rider on choppy or rocky trials.

New, lighter fork internals reduce friction to improve the overall feedback to the rider on choppy or rocky trials. Front brake sose- A new front brake hose is now crimped at the top and bottom eliminating the outer sheath to slide down the line.

A new front brake hose is now crimped at the top and bottom eliminating the outer sheath to slide down the line. Seat- A reshaped seat along with softer foam provides the rider with more comfort on long rides.

A reshaped seat along with softer foam provides the rider with more comfort on long rides. Graphics- A more complete-looking graphic package ties into the red frame and red frame guards to give the bike a more "Italian" look.

A more complete-looking graphic package ties into the red frame and red frame guards to give the bike a more "Italian" look. Traction control- All 4-stroke models have an improved traction control system that provides the rider with better control in loose or muddy conditions. This system works independently with the dual MAP ignition system which also gives riders more tuning options.

All 4-stroke models have an improved traction control system that provides the rider with better control in loose or muddy conditions. This system works independently with the dual MAP ignition system which also gives riders more tuning options. Airbox- 4-stroke models receive a redesigned rear airbox boot that retains the low-end power the RR models are known for yet improves the power from mid to top end.

Pricing

125 RR 2-stroke: $8,599.00 Advertisement 200 RR 2-stroke: $9,499.00 250 RR 2-stroke: $9,899.00 300 RR 2-stroke: $10,099.00 350 RR 4-stroke: $10,499.00 390 RR 4-stroke: $10,599.00 430 RR 4-stroke: $10,699.00 480 RR 4-stroke: $10,799.00 The 2024 RR off-road models will be available in September.