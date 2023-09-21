Beta releases demo program schedule for 2024 models

Beta Motorcycles has released its preliminary Demo Program schedule for the 2024 models (more dates to come as events are added). These demo events are hosted by Beta dealers beginning in November. Customers will be able to search for a dealership and location nearest to them to schedule a test ride on a 2024 Beta model.

The demo events will be hosted by local Beta dealers. (Photo: Beta Motorcycles)

Beta will offer eight different enduro models (some events will have four trials bike models as well) for customers to choose which model fits their riding style best.

Enduro Demo Event Bikes

Xtrainer / 200 RR Race Edition / 250 RR / 300 RR /

350 RR / 390 RS / 430 RR Race Edition / 480 RR

Trials Demo Event Bikes

EVO 200 / EVO 250 / EVO 300 / EVO 300 4-Stroke

Customers should contact their local Beta dealership directly for more about their event and how to sign up. The full list of deme events is listed on Beta’s website here.

Beta’s Demo Program kicks off in November at several local dealerships.