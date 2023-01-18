Arrowhead to open warehouse in Tennessee

Arrowhead Engineered Products will open its newly constructed 540,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Portland, Tennessee, July 2023. The facility will offer nearly 400 full-time job opportunities.

“This move expands on our hub and spoke distribution model that provides the flexibility, one–two–day shipping delivery times and tailored service our customers enjoy,” said Jason Flagstad, executive vice president of operations and IT in North America, Arrowhead. “We are excited to join the Portland community and look forward to bringing jobs and investment to the state.”

The addition of the new warehouse and distribution center enables Arrowhead to more efficiently serve its growing customer base. The company will continue to ship products with its North American fulfillment and distribution center network that consists of these 22 locations:

Ashley, IN

Baltimore, MD

Blaine, MN

Boise, ID

East Greenville, PA

Elizabethtown, PA

Fresno, CA

Grand Prairie, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Lancaster, TX

Midway, GA

Midlothian, TX

North Las Vegas, NV

Jessup, PA

Henderson, NV

Indianapolis, IN

Ontario, Canada

Peru, ME

Portland, TN

Salisbury, NC

Tangent, OR

Urbandale, IA

The new facility, designed and built for operational efficiency, will provide employees with modern workspaces and leading-edge logistics technology, including advanced storage and conveyance systems and cross-docking capabilities. At the facility, employees will pick, pack and ship customers’ aftermarket parts to maintain, repair and enhance powersports vehicles, golf cars and outdoor power, agricultural and industrial equipment.

“Arrowhead Engineered Products is the perfect addition to our city’s growing industrial base that consists of an excellent variety of manufacturing and distribution facilities,” said Mike Callis, Mayor of Portland. “We’re proud to have a leading global company like Arrowhead in the community and excited about the nearly 400 full-time jobs that the company will create.”

“Robertson County is proud to be chosen by Arrowhead for their new location in Tennessee,” said William Vogle, Robertson County Mayor. “We appreciate the confidence in our workforce and the unique quality of life our community provides.”

Arrowhead employees receive comprehensive benefits including 401(k) with employer match, employee assistance program, vision, dental and medical plans and paid time in addition to eight paid holidays.

