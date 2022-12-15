North Carolina dealership robbed of $30K in units

Robbers recently stole 12 dirt bikes and 5 ATVs from Nuggets Powersports located in Gaston County, North Carolina, according to a report from a local TV station. The suspects likely knew the area well or studied it enough to know when to act, the station reported.

Surveillance cameras caught footage of the suspects cutting a lock on the fence before breaking into the building. They wore masks and gloves according to the footage, and spent a total of six hours in and out of the dealership stealing dirt bikes and ATVs. Four suspects were caught on camera, including a U-Haul truck and a one or two possible assisting vehicles.

WBTV News Channel 3 reported that the dealership owner, who wished not to share his name, had no similar experiences with theft in the past.

“Nuggets Powersports has made changes to the security system since the break in, and Gaston County police have stepped up patrol in the area,” said Lowell Rose, WBTV reporter.

Police are still working through the surveillance video to detect clues about the robbery and the vehicles involved.

For more information, check out WBTV News Channel 3 of Charlotte, North Carolina, here: https://www.wbtv.com/2022/12/09/video-shows-suspects-stealing-30k-atvs-dirt-bikes-gaston-county-business/