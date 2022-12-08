Suzuki offers new 2023 KingQuad ATV color options

Suzuki has unveiled the exciting new color options for the recently launched 2023 KingQuad 500 and 750 ATV line-up. The new options include Great Blue and Cast Carbon pattern options in select KingQuad 500 and 750 models.

The iconic KingQuad family remains dynamic with new colors guaranteed to turn heads, whether handling rugged agricultural chores or riding trails to a high-mountain camp or hunting destination.

The legendary KingQuad line is built on proven, state-of-the-art engineering featuring independent suspensions, a sealed rear brake system to maximize reliability and stout towing capacities exceeding 1,300 pounds to assist in all sorts of rugged work.

These robust attributes combine to make the KingQuad an ideal ATV for both professional and recreational use. From the crankshaft up, KingQuad ATVs have been exclusively precision manufactured for the last 20 years at Suzuki’s modern manufacturing facility - Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation (SMAC) in Rome, GA since 2002.

KingQuad 500AXi / 750AXi Power Steering SE+

Key Features:

• Aggressive bodywork in Metallic Matte Rocky Gray color with blacked-out cast aluminum wheels or the new Cast Carbon pattern with cast wheels featuring machined rim and spoke edges.

• Bold, angular styling, and a relaxed riding position with low-effort electronic power steering.

• Generous towing capacity and fully independent suspension helps you take on any chore.

• Torque-rich, EFI-fed engine, and QuadmaticTM transmission with effective engine braking.

• Fender- and handlebar-mounted headlights, LED taillight plus full LCD instrument panel.

• Rugged, removable cargo rack protectors help you set up your KingQuad for any mission.

Suzuki 2023 Cast Carbon KingQuad 500AXi / 750AXi Power Steering SE+

KingQuad 500AXi / 750AXi Power Steering

Key Features:

• Riders can choose between Suzuki legacy bodywork colors of Flame Red, Terra Green, or the new Great Blue color.

• Bold, angular styling, and relaxed ergonomics further enhanced with low-effort electronic power steering.

• Generous towing capacity and fully independent suspension helps you take on any chore.

• Torque-rich, EFI-fed engine, and QuadmaticTM transmission with effective engine braking.

• Fender- and handlebar-mounted headlights, LED taillight plus full LCD instrument panel.

• Rugged, removable cargo rack protectors help you set up your KingQuad for any mission.

Suzuki 2023 Great Blue KingQuad 500AXi / 750AXi Power Steering

KingQuad 500AXi

Key Features:

• Riders can choose between Suzuki legacy bodywork colors of Flame Red, Terra Green, or in the new Great Blue color.

• Bold, angular styling, and a comfortable, relaxed riding position.

• Generous towing capacity and fully independent suspension helps you take on any chore.

• Torque-rich, EFI-fed engine, and QuadmaticTM transmission with effective engine braking.

• Fender- and handlebar-mounted headlights, LED taillight, and a full LCD instrument panel.

• Rugged steel cargo racks let you set up your KingQuad for any mission.

Suzuki 2023 Great Blue KingQuad 500AXi

Suzuki’s KingQuad 500AXi / 750AXi models are equipped with a 12-month limited warranty. Longer warranty coverage and other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).