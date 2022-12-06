Al3rt reveals GPS QR code package

AL3RT has released its GPS package that now includes a QR code, allowing riders to register their GPS without assistance. Every GPS package comes with a QR code card, easing the register process for dealers which now are only required to provide the IMEI number to the customer. This process ultimately makes the registering process easier and faster for the dealer.

The new battery powered GPS unit updates twice a day for three to four years. If the unit is stolen, the device includes a recovery mode that will update every 60 seconds to assist in the recovery process.

The battery powered unit comes with a double stick tape pad and has a magnetic side for easy installation, allowing for easy placement. The device has a battery back that can be replaced in three minutes to give it more life.