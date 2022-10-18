Family-owned Crossroad Powersports continually expands

Crossroad Powersports has been in business for 25 years, consistently expanding and excelling along the way. The dealership is run by the Osner family, who are all motorcycle enthusiasts.

Eric Osner, owner of the dealership, had much to share about his passion for motocross, working with his children, how his business model has changed since COVID-19 and the process of overseeing a significant expansion. (The dealership underwent a 10,000 square foot expansion and only closed three days during construction).

Osner will also be speaking at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference Nov. 14-16, so take a minute to learn more about his experience in the industry and his dealership's expansion before heading down to Orlando next month.

Click on the image below to view the October digital edition of the magazine:

