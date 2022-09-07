Volcon electric side-by-sides to be powered by GM

Volcon has announced that it will power all of its electric side-by-sides with General Motors' proven and tested electric propulsion systems. Volcon will be the first and only off-road powersports company to offer its full line of vehicles with GM's electric propulsion, which has been designed to provide instant power and torque.

