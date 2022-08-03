Tyler Schwartzott wins Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix

Tyler Schwartzott won first place in the 2022 Yamaha U.S. Technician Grand Prix, held in Atlanta in June. Schwartzott will continue to compete at the World Technician Grand Prix competition in Japan in October.

Schwartzott is currently the head technician at Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine, located in North Tonawanda, New York. "One of the things that Tyler has going for him is he's very particular and very neat," Bob Weaver, dealership owner said. "That makes for a good technician."

While Schwartzott maintains a humble persona about his accomplishments, his coworkers can hardly contain their excitement for him. Read his story and root for him in October as he represents the U.S. as well as Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine.

