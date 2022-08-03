Ducati deliveries, revenue, operating profit announced for the first half of 2022

Despite ongoing supply and logistics challenges, Ducati has concluded exceptional results in the semester from January to June 2022. The company's revenue grew by 5.4%, raising from 514 to 542 million euros. This is the highest figure ever recorded by the motorcycle manufacturer in the first six months of the year.

Operating profit also improved and marks a +14.8% increase, growing from 59 to 68 million euros compared with the same period in 2021.

The Bologna-based motorbike manufacturer delivered a total of 33,265 motorcycles to enthusiast customers, containing a loss in deliveries of - 3.6% compared to the same period in 2021 (34.515). This result was achieved due to great flexibility, constant dialogue with partners and the trade union, despite the difficulties related to the supply crisis.

"2021 was a record year for Ducati with the best result ever in terms of deliveries, revenues and operating profit,” Claudio Domenicali, CEI of Ducati said. “2022 is proving to be a more challenging year: despite strong demand from enthusiasts, as evidenced by the order portfolio which at the end of the first half is up +86% over the same period of 2021, the strong discontinuity in the world of logistics and supply remains. However, we managed to obtain satisfactory results considering the context in which we are operating, especially in terms of revenue, which is the best ever recorded in the first six months of the year. I would like to thank once again all the enthusiasts who continue to choose us, and I personally apologize to all those who had to or will have to wait longer than necessary to receive their bike."

"The financial performance of Ducati in the first half of 2022 again shows a solid improvement of the company compared to the previous year,” Henning Jens, CFO of Ducati said. “Considering the unpredictable challenges in the supply chain, including significant raw material cost increases and parts shortages, this result proves the high resilience of our financial set up and the flexibility of our operations. With 542 million Euros revenue, we achieved a new record, driven by a very high demand from our customers. Also, based on fixed cost discipline and improved margins, we could even increase Operating Profit from 59 to 68 million euros by 14.8% versus the same period of 2021. Backed by a very solid liquidity position, we will continue our investments in a qualitative growth of Ducati with new attractive premium products."

Italy is confirmed as the first market for Ducati with 6,028 motorcycles delivered, followed by North America with 5,239 units, Germany with 3,745 motorcycles and France with 2,647. The numbers are significant in China, which reaches +12% with 2,411 motorcycles delivered.

Since its launch in 2020, the Multistrada V4 has had growing success among enthusiasts. Overtime it has been able to live up to the expectations created, establishing itself as an ideal bike for any type of trip and taking a place among the most popular models in the Ducati range. Also, for the first half of 2022, the Multistrada V4 is the most delivered bike with 6,139 units. Next is the Monster, with 4,776 motorcycles delivered and the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,999 motorcycles.

Thanks to its solid financial position, Ducati continues its ambitious development path that will lead the company to improve and grow further, also by means of entry into new market segments, always respecting its values of style, sophistication and performance. All investments for technological development and product and process innovation are self-financed.

The continuous improvement and expansion of the global sales network, with the aim of serving the community of Ducatisti around the world, are also an important part of the company's growth path. Through the digitization of processes and omnichannel within its dealers, Ducati wants to guarantee its enthusiasts an unforgettable experience that reflects the company's values. To date, the Ducati network has 797 dealerships in over 90 countries around the world, 21 of which have been opened in the first six months of 2022.

